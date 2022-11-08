Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $341,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,859,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 30.0% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 73,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.43. 428,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,943,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.95.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

