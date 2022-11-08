Genesis Vision (GVT) Achieves Market Cap of $738,934.26

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 8th. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $738,934.26 and $728.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.88 or 0.00563298 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,462.83 or 0.29341266 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000334 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision launched on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

