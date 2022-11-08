GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,004 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for about 1.8% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Keebeck Alpha LP owned 0.17% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,354 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,966,000 after acquiring an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after acquiring an additional 199,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,578,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 244,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GCP remained flat at $32.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $32.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $268.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

