Gateway Protocol Price Tops $2.79 (GWP)

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.79 or 0.00013804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gateway Protocol has a total market capitalization of $75.45 million and $1.55 million worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000359 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00599315 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,410.13 or 0.31217355 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Gateway Protocol Profile

Gateway Protocol’s launch date was February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gateway Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.78332994 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,716,734.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

