Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Gaia Trading Down 4.6 %
Gaia stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
Read More
