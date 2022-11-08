Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia Trading Down 4.6 %

Gaia stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Gaia by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

