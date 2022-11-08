Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.01

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.
Gafisa Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $513.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.
About Gafisa
Gafisa SA operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand name in Brazil. The company engages in the development, sale, and brokerage of residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for higher and middle-income customers; entry-level buildings and house units for middle-low-income customers; and commercial units.
