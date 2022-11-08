FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 8,375 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FWL Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,375 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 7.6% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 257,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $50,665,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Visa by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 173,698 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,233,000 after buying an additional 229,290 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at $4,721,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

V stock traded up $3.19 on Monday, reaching $200.17. 185,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a 200-day moving average of $201.28. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $378.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.