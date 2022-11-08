FUNToken Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $82.43 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FUNToken has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. The official website for FUNToken is funtoken.io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

