Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.52. 844,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,835. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $109.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18.

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 221.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 23,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

