Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTS. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded Fortis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Fortis stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.04. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.42. Fortis has a 52-week low of $34.76 and a 52-week high of $51.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4116 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 78.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

