Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,956 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 289,036 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,868,000 after acquiring an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 46,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 719,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $66,616,000 after purchasing an additional 85,877 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 44,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,219,785. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.87. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

