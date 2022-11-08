Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.69. 400,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,036,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.80. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

