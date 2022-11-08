Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 273 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 7.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 44.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,723,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Lam Research by 224.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.86.

LRCX traded up $9.33 on Tuesday, hitting $444.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,343. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $391.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $441.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

