Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 17.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 317,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after acquiring an additional 46,841 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 90.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 125,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 59,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. 218,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,297,066. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on C. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Citigroup to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

