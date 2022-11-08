Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204-$205 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.72 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.00. 3,546,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $168.56.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total transaction of $1,163,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $9,139,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $74,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 44.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $309,000.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.