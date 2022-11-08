Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $774.50 million-$775.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.56 million. Five9 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.
Five9 Stock Down 5.4 %
NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,936. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $168.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.
Insider Buying and Selling at Five9
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $22,299,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
