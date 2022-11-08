Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $774.50 million-$775.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $782.56 million. Five9 also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.42 EPS.

Five9 Stock Down 5.4 %

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,772,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,936. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $168.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.96. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.63.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five9 from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Five9 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $120.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other Five9 news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 820 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $74,406.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,596.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $22,299,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at about $9,810,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

