Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $215.73 million. Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.00. 3,772,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 0.63. Five9 has a 52-week low of $46.61 and a 52-week high of $168.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.96.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,641,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares in the company, valued at $874,574.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $709,729.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,641,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,055 shares of company stock worth $3,119,520. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after acquiring an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,299,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,810,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,763,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,982 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

