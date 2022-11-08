First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.39. 113,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 28,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 134.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

