First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.65 and last traded at $56.39. 113,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 28,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.17.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62.
First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.292 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.