First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.64 and last traded at $63.56. 101,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 128,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.02.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.41.

Get First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

About First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.