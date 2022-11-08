First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Trading Down 6.7%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) shares fell 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.60. 2,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 11,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
