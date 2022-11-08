First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 80.11%. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC alerts:

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 126,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $2.74 and a 1 year high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.