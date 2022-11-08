Financial Review: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) & Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Invesco pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out -1,100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 18.21% 10.39% 3.97% Blue Owl Capital -5.81% 11.37% 7.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 1 6 3 0 2.20 Blue Owl Capital 0 3 7 0 2.70

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Invesco and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Invesco currently has a consensus target price of $18.83, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $15.58, indicating a potential upside of 39.64%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Invesco.

Risk and Volatility

Invesco has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.2% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco and Blue Owl Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.89 billion 1.07 $1.63 billion $2.00 8.10 Blue Owl Capital $823.88 million 18.92 -$376.17 million ($0.04) -279.00

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital. Blue Owl Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Invesco beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in December 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

