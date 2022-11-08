Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after acquiring an additional 744,912 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,383,000 after buying an additional 87,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.