Fetch.ai Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $58.46 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0784 or 0.00000426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00086085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00066357 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001819 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00014284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000276 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00006249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

