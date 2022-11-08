FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FedEx Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.84.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.50 and a 200-day moving average of $202.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

