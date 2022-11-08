F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Insider Purchases £989.72 in Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) insider Beatrice Hollond bought 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 908 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £989.72 ($1,139.57).

Beatrice Hollond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Beatrice Hollond acquired 115 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 859 ($9.89) per share, with a total value of £987.85 ($1,137.42).

F&C Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 17 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 913 ($10.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 517.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 886.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 857.32. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 767.21 ($8.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 953 ($10.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

