Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,950 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $58,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,558 shares of the software company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total value of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $302.74 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.68. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

