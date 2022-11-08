Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 0.15% of FOX worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. 24,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,687. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

