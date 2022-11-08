Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $31.62 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 205,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $31,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,594 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.26.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 0.9 %

TXN stock opened at $167.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.10. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $199.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

