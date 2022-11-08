Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,600 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.48% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $40,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 70,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BJ opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $207,374.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,917,449.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

