Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.10.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,441. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.