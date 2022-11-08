Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.10.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock traded down $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $111.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,441. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $126.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 99.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

