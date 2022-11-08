Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Price Target Raised to $108.00 at Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Cowen to $108.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $108.86.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.2 %

XOM opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $468.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.73. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.99.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,527,000 after buying an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

