Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 175.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,352 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 32.0% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $175,000. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.45.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 63.59%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

