Everdome Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $239.00 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $239.00 million and $5.45 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.15 or 0.00550277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.65 or 0.28663044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Everdome Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

