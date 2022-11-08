Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Up to $25.00

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $26.68. Everbridge shares last traded at $26.51, with a volume of 9,815 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.54.

Everbridge Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.32.

Insider Activity at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares in the company, valued at $358,421.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 429.1% during the second quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 877,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after buying an additional 711,634 shares in the last quarter. SQN Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $23,887,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 74.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,068,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,812,000 after buying an additional 456,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

See Also

