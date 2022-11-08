Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $25.02 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.45 billion and $375.88 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $25.02 or 0.00121532 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,586.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00330257 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020252 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.18 or 0.00758616 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.56 or 0.00571021 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000804 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00230349 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00249169 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,795,580 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
