Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Tops $2.96 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $21.49 or 0.00117472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.96 billion and approximately $741.87 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,297.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000480 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00313846 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022527 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.82 or 0.00737078 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.79 or 0.00561965 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000999 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005428 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00223203 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00227596 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,812,047 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
