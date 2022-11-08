Ergo (ERG) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00009560 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $117.49 million and $1.47 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.35 or 0.00334681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00020728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00121282 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.50 or 0.00733997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.36 or 0.00576902 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005061 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00229267 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,995,282 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

