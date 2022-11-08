Equity Investment Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Equity Investment Corp reduced its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,130 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,257,679,000. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.09. 2,679,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.25. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

