Equity Investment Corp Has $84.51 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,836,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 365,883 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 3.1% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Equity Investment Corp owned 0.12% of U.S. Bancorp worth $84,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,899,000 after buying an additional 12,757,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after buying an additional 3,295,524 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,457,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,179,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,496 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827,802. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.61%.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

