Equity Investment Corp Has $67.74 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Equity Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 107,370 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.5% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Equity Investment Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $67,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $185.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $205.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.49.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,379,763. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.44. 493,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,632,972. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $353.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $253.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.17.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

