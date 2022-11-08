Equity Investment Corp Has $47.07 Million Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,142 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.81% of AGNC Investment worth $47,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,648,000 after acquiring an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 944.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 878,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 794,720 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,583,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after purchasing an additional 610,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,543,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 485,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $4,822,000. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,238,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.04. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $16.23.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.05 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 18%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -40.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGNC. BTIG Research cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

