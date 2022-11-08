Equity Investment Corp Has $38.31 Million Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,706 shares during the quarter. Equity Investment Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Honda Motor worth $38,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $553,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 405.2% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after buying an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMC traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. The company has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on HMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

