Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 7th (ABR, AMCX, AQMS, ARCT, BRKR, CDTX, DIOD, DNOW, ETN, EVBG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 7th:
Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
