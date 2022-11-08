Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 7th (ABR, AMCX, AQMS, ARCT, BRKR, CDTX, DIOD, DNOW, ETN, EVBG)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 7th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

