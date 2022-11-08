Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November 7th (ABR, AMCX, AQMS, ARCT, BRKR, CDTX, DIOD, DNOW, ETN, EVBG)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, November 7th:

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

