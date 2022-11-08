Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Increased to 342.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 3,367,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

About Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 132.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.