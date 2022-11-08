Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Price Target Increased to 342.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2022

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNRGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.45.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.22. 3,367,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,916. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 132.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 11.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 7.3% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.