Equinor ASA (EQNR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Equinor ASA has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equinor ASA to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 2.7 %

Equinor ASA stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 147,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,228. The stock has a market cap of $120.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,472,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,147,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,045,000 after acquiring an additional 504,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EQNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

