EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,471 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

NYSE EOG opened at $145.94 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.