Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
Enstar Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:ESGRO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.45.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enstar Group (ESGRO)
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- 3 Old School Automakers Making Big EV Strides
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.