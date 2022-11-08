Enstar Group Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGRO traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.89. Enstar Group has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $27.45.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.