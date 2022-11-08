ENI (NYSE:E) Price Target Raised to €15.80

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.10 ($14.10) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on ENI in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ENI from €18.50 ($18.50) to €19.00 ($19.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.
Shares of NYSE E traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,896. ENI has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.00.
Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.
