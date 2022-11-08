EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of EnerSys worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 20.1% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 924,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 154,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 186.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 139,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 67.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 7.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,202,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ENS opened at $67.20 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $86.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $63.66.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.25 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

